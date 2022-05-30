Baylor baseball coach Rodriguez resigns after 7th season

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez has resigned after seven seasons. Rodriguez announced his departure four days after the Bears were eliminated from the Big 12 tournament with an 11-1 loss to Oklahoma State. They finished with a 26-28 record this year and were 197-146 overall under Rodriguez. He was the Big 12 coach of the year in 2017, when the Bears made the first of three consecutive NCAA regional appearances. They won their only Big 12 tournament title in 2018. He came to Baylor from Pepperdine.