Casali’s HR gives Giants 5-4 win, Phillies lose 11th of 15

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Curt Casali hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat Philadelphia 5-4 on Monday in a long-ball contest that extended the Phillies losing streak to four and added pressure to manager Joe Girardi. Wilmer Flores and Evan Longoria also homered for the Giants, and Evan Longoria. Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins went deep for the Phillies, who lost in extra innings for the second straight day. Philadelphia has lost 11 of 15 games and at 21-28 is seven games under .500 for the first time since the final day of 2017.