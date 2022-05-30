Daza’s double keys rally, Rockies beat Marlins 7-1

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Yonathan Daza doubled to drive in three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Colorado Rockies rally past the Miami Marlins 7-1. Miami’s Jesús Sánchez hit the longest home run in the majors this season, a 496-foot shot in the second inning that reached the third-deck concourse at Coors Field. Daza finished with four RBIs after adding a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth. Garrett Hampson had a two-run triple and Brendan Rodgers singled in the bottom of the eighth inning to extend his career-long hitting streak to 17 games. Colorado starter Ryan Feltner got his first big-league win.