Hurricanes lose goalie Raanta, Jarvis in Game 7 vs. Rangers

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes lost goaltender Antti Raanta and rookie forward Seth Jarvis to injuries in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series against the New York Rangers. Raanta went down with 4:23 left in the second period with New York leading 2-0. He extended his right leg in a split to make a stop, then went face down on the ice. He was helped off the ice, placing no weight on his right leg. Jarvis was knocked from the game on a jarring high hit from New York’s Jacob Trouba. The hit left Jarvis crawling toward the bench. He was later ruled out with an upper-body injury.