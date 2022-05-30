Mountcastle, Urías back Wells as Orioles rout Red Sox 10-0

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Wells pitched six smooth innings of two-hit ball and the Baltimore Orioles got early homers from Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías in a 10-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Anthony Santander sealed Baltimore’s third win in the five-game series with a three-run homer in the ninth. The Red Sox, who had won nine of 12 and taken their last four series, were shut out for the third time this season and finished with only four hits. Wells matched his career best by going six innings.