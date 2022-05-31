Aces win 7th straight for best 10-game start in team history

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Jackie Young scored 21 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 89-81 in a battle of the top teams in each conference. Las Vegas won its seventh straight game for the best 10-game start in team history. Connecticut went on a 14-2 run to get within 87-79 with a minute to play, but the Aces put their starters back in and Wilson scored in the paint. Plum finished with 18 points and seven assists and Gray scored 13 points for Las Vegas. DeWanna Bonner scored 14 points and Thomas had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Connecticut.