Andrew Wiggins shines on playoff stage for Warriors

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Boston Celtics is Thursday night in San Francisco, where Golden State is 9-0 this postseason. The Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins will again be tasked with a tough defensive matchup, this time to slow down Jayson Tatum. Wiggins has been a key part of the Warriors’ latest playoff run. He defended Luka Doncic full-court in the last series. Wiggins is also knocking down big shots and securing rebounds at the right times.