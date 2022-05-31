Canha has 4 of Mets’ 17 hits to rout Nats, 5th win in row

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Canha led off with the first of his four hits, Starling Marte followed with a homer against Patrick Corbin and the New York Mets rolled from there, totaling 17 hits in a 10-0 blowout of the Washington Nationals. Jeff McNeil had three hits, Eduardo Escobar homered, Francisco Lindor extended his RBI streak to nine games and every Mets starter had at least one knock as New York followed a 13-5 romp against Washington with another laugher. The NL East-leading Mets have won a season-best five straight, all during this six-game homestand, which ends Wednesday against the Nats.