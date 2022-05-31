Castillo, Votto lead Reds to 1st Fenway win since ’75 Series

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Luis Castillo struck out 10 while pitching six innings of one-hit ball, and the Cincinnati Reds beat Boston 2-1 for their first victory at Fenway Park since Game 7 of the 1975 World Series. Joey Votto twice doubled off the top of the outfield wall, and Cincinnati scored both runs on Boston throwing errors. Rafael Devers had the only hit off Castillo, who left with a 1-0 lead after six. Tony Santillan entered a one-hit shutout in the ninth and gave up three hits and a run before striking out Trevor Story on three pitches to earn his fourth save.