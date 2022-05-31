Croatia’s Ivan Perisic joins Tottenham on free transfer

LONDON (AP) — Croatia international Ivan Perisic is joining Tottenham on a free transfer. The Premier League club says the 33-year-old Perisic will join on a two-year deal after his contract at Inter Milan expires at the end of June. Perisic previously with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte at Inter. They won the 2020-21 Serie A title together. His versatility will appeal to Conte. The Italian deployed him as a left wing back at Inter. He can also play as a winger, a second striker or attacking midfielder.