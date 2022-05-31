Fox promoting Olsen caps NFL’s announcer movement for now

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFL’s free agency, at least when it comes to its top announcing crews, is over for this year. Fox Sports completed its lineup for this season on Tuesday by announcing Greg Olsen as its lead NFL analyst. Fox announced during its upfront presentation for advertisers two weeks ago that Kevin Burkhardt would be the No. 1 play-by-play announcer. The move had been expected for a couple of months after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman moved to ESPN’s “Monday Night Football”. How long Olsen will remain in the top spot remains to be seen. Tom Brady has signed with Fox and will move into the booth after he retires for good.