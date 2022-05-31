Injuries derail Blues, contribute to 2nd-round playoff exit

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Injuries to goaltender Jordan Binnington, defenseman Torey Krug and others ultimately proved too much for the St. Louis Blues to overcome in the playoffs. They bowed out in six games in the second round to the Western Conference top-seeded Colorado Avalanche. Binnington injured his left knee in a collision in Game 3 of that series. Krug missed the Blues’ final nine playoff games with a lower-body injury. Forward Brayden Schenn played through a torn oblique after a season in which he had three different sets of broken ribs. The biggest questions moving forward involve the status of free agent winger David Perron, defenseman Nick Leddy and goalie Ville Husso.