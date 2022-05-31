Nicklaus says he had zero interest in running Saudi leaguge

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Jack Nicklaus confirms he met with a Saudi group behind the rival golf league. But he says he had zero interest in the venture no matter how much money he was offered. Nicklaus was quoted in a Firepit Collective story as saying that he was offered in excess of $100 million to do what he assumes is the job now being done by Greg Norman. Nicklaus says his design company is building a golf course in Saudi Arabia and the meeting was a courtesy. He says his allegiance is with the PGA Tour.