Pederson’s homer lifts Giants over sliding Phillies in 11

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joc Pederson’s two-run homer in the 11th inning helped power the San Francisco Giants to a 7-4 victory over the struggling Philadelphia Phillies. Luis Gonzalez had a career-high four hits as San Francisco won its third straight overall and second consecutive extra-inning game. Both teams scored a run in the 10th inning but the Giants scored three times in the 11th. The Giants scored the winning runs against Bellatti for the second straight day. The Phillies have lost five straight overall and three in a row in extra innings.