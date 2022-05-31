Squid style: Angels dressed in Velazquez’s street style

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Squid style is en vogue for the Los Angeles Angels. When Andrew Velazquez got on the bus at Angel Stadium for the charter flight to New York, all of his teammates were dressed in the hip street mode of the 27-year-old shortstop known as “Squid.” Infielder Matt Duffy shopped ahead at Urban Outfitters for vintage-looking oversized clothes. A 6-foot-2, 190-pount stringbean, Duffy and girlfriend Rachael Crow picked out wide trousers — he had to double back his belt though a loop — a baggy shirt, corduroy handbag, cap with a smiley face and large glasses.