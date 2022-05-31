Sykes scores 25, Sparks hold off Wings 93-91 in wild ending

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 25 points, Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Sparks held off the Dallas Wings 93-91. Sykes made two free throws with 18.2 seconds left for a five-point lead but Isabelle Harrison sank a 3-pointer to get Dallas within 93-91 with 5.5 remaining. Sykes was called for an offensive foul on the inbounds play, and after a timeout Arike Ogunbowale drove to the basket and was fouled with 0.8 left. Ogunbowale missed the first free throws and was called for a violation on the second. Ogunbowale went over and kicked the scorer’s table out of frustration and Los Angeles missed the technical free throw to end it. Liz Cambage added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Los Angeles.