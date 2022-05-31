Warriors new home proves to be tough venue for visitors

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The first postseason run for the Golden State Warriors in their new arena in San Francisco has shown that the home-court advantage from the old venue nicknamed “Roaracle” for its loud crowds hasn’t disappeared. The Warriors have won all nine games this postseason at Chase Center, including clinching victories in each round over Denver, Memphis and Dallas. It’s their second longest home winning streak in a single postseason to the 10-0 mark in 2017 and just the fifth time in NBA history that a team has gone 9-0 or better leading into the Finals.