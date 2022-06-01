Angels-Yankees game rained out, split doubleheader Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees has been rained out. The teams will make up the game with a day-night doubleheader Thursday at Yankee Stadium. Angels star Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch the first game starting at 1:05 p.m. The second game is supposed to start at 7:05 p.m. More rain is in the forecast, however. Reid Detmers will pitch the second game for the Angels, who have lost six in a row. Nestor Cortes will start the first game for the Yankees and Jameson Taillon will pitch the second game.