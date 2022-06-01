Canadiens sign head coach St. Louis to 3-year extension

MONTREAL (AP) — Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis has officially became the 32nd head coach in Montreal Canadiens’ history. He signed a three-year contract extension nearly four months after being named interim coach. The 46-year-old St. Louis took over from the fired Dominique Ducharme. The Canadiens finished out the season with a 14-19-4 record under St. Louis. They were Stanley Cup finalists in 2021 but finished last in the NHL this season. The Habs hold the first overall selection in the NHL draft, which is scheduled for July 7-8 at Montreal’s Bell Centre.