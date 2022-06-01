Cowboys say former running back Marion Barber dead at 38

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys say former running back Marion Barber III has died. He was 38. Barber scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season. He played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys. He had issues with mental health after his career. Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say they made a welfare check at an apartment “believed to be leased” to Barber and were investigating an unattended death there.