Messi inspires Argentina to 3-0 Finalissima win over Italy

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala scored to lead Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Italy in the first Finalissima meeting of the South American and European champions. Lionel Messi had assists for Martínez and Dybala. It was a painful return for the Italians to Wembley Stadium where they won Euro 2020 last year and as they face up to a second successive failure to qualify for the World Cup. Argentina will head to Qatar in November with another trophy — one created as part of a UEFA-CONMEBOL partnership that challenges the global supremacy of FIFA.