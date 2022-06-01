NBA Finals preview: Breaking down Celtics-Warriors matchup

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The NBA Finals start Thursday night. Golden State is seeking a fourth championship in eight years, while the Boston Celtics are trying to break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers and become the first team with 18 NBA titles. Celtics coach Ime Udoka will seek to become the 10th coach in NBA history to win a title in his first season, something that Golden State’s Steve Kerr did with the Warriors in 2015.