Phillies’ Harper scratched, Segura out 10-12 weeks

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia star Bryce Harper was a late scratch from the lineup prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants due to right forearm soreness. The news came hours after the slumping Phillies learned second baseman Jean Segura would be sidelined for up to three months. Harper has been the team’s designated hitter after being diagnosed with a small UCL tear in his right elbow, which he hurt in April. Harper was in manager Joe Girardi’s original lineup for the final contest of the three-game series against the Giants.