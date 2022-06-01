Rockets guard Jalen Green partners with new Asian league

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is partnering with the East Asia Super League as an ambassador to promote basketball in the region. The eight-team pan-regional league will launch in October with the leading clubs from Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Taiwan and a Manila-based team representing greater China. Green was the highest-drafted Asian American player in the NBA when he was picked second overall. He’s the third player of Filipino descent to make it to the NBA. The 20-year-old Green made the NBA’s All-Rookie first team in 2021-22 and says “I want to be an inspiration for the next generation of hoopers in Asia and elevate the game in the region.”