Swiatek benefits from double bounce no-call; into French SF

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek has moved into the French Open semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over American Jessica Pegula. Swiatek benefited from the chair umpire’s no-call on a double bounce that gave her a key first-set service break during a match-altering five-game run Wednesday. Swiatek extended her winning streak to 33 matches. That is the longest on tour since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013. Swiatek will face No. 20 Daria Kasatkina in one women’s semifinal Thursday. The other will be 18-year-old American Coco Gauff against unseeded Italian Martina Trevisan. Swiatek is the only semifinalist who has ever been to the final four at a major.