Italy’s Ceccon sets world record in men’s 100 backstroke

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Italy’s Thomas Ceccon has set a world record in the men’s 100 backstroke at the swimming world championships in Budapest. Ceccon has clocked 51.60 seconds to shave 0.15 seconds off the previous best mark set by American Ryan Murphy at the 2016 Olympics. Ceccon is the second Italian man to set a world record in long course swimming after Giorgio Lambert. Lambert held the record in men’s 200 freestyle from 1989-99.