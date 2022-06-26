Arango, Palacios score in LAFC’s 2-0 victory over Red Bulls

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian Arango and Diego Palacios scored three minutes apart in the second half as Los Angeles FC pulled away for a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday. MLS-leading LAFC improved to 10-3-3 with its fourth shutout of the season. New York dropped to 7-5-5. Arango scored in the 67th minute, less than three minutes after coming into the game. Arango has five goals this season and has scored in three straight MLS matches. Palacios got his first LAFC goal in the 70th minute on a breakaway.