Brown, Allen boost A’s in 5-3 win over Royals

By CODY FRIESEN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seth Brown hit his 10th home run of the season, Nick Allen had two RBIs and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3. Brown leads the team in HRs, and belted a solo shot to right in the sixth inning to make it 2-0. Kansas City responded in the bottom of the sixth with three runs, including Carlos Santana’s two-run single and a pinch-hit RBI bloop single by Edward Olivares. Allen then hit his two-RBI single in the seventh. Oakland reliever Domingo Acevedo got the win and Lou Trivino the save. Kansas City’s Brady Singer gave up five runs on seven hits in a career-high 8 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and a walk.