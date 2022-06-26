Skip to Content
Buxton’s RBI triple sparks Twins in 6-3 win vs. Rockies

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton had three hits, including an RBI triple for the second straight game, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3. The Twins stretched their division lead on Cleveland ahead of another pivotal series with the Guardians. Max Kepler added two hits and two RBIs for the Twins, and Joe Ryan got his first win in more than a month. Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies, and starter Ryan Feltner got the loss.

