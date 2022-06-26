Li beats Pieters in playoff to win BMW International Open

MUNICH (AP) — Li Haotong admitted he had nearly retired from golf a year ago as he achieved his third career European tour win and first since 2018 at the BMW International Open. Li sank to the ground with loud exclamations of joy and relief after beating Thomas Pieters with a 40-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole. Li had led the tournament since a course record-equaling round of 10-under 62 on the opening day. He said he had considered quitting last year amid a poor 2021 season when he only made the cut twice all year on the European tour.