Wayne Taylor Racing takes points lead with Watkins Glen win

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Filipe Albuquerque gave Wayne Taylor Racing its third consecutive IMSA sports car victory by holding off rival Acura team Meyer Shank Racing in the six-hour endurance race Sunday at Watkins Glen International. The race was stopped for one hour because of lightning and resumed with 20 minutes remaining. Albuquerque used an aggressive restart to take the lead from Tom Blomqvist. The Wayne Taylor team is in a tight championship battle with Shank in the DPi class and consecutive wins at Laguna Seca, Mid-Ohio and now Watkins Glen has given Albuquerque and co-driver Ricky Taylor a 17-point lead in the standings.