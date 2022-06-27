Junior Circuit: Big league sons making own names in majors

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Growing up as the son of a major league ballplayer, Terry Francona knew to speak only when he was spoken to. Baseball clubhouses are more welcoming now and not just to toddlers raiding the bubble gum bin. Some of those tykes turn out to big league ballplayers themselves. According to the Baseball Almanac, 252 sons of major leaguers have made it on their own. That runs from Cubs left-hander Jack Doscher in 1903 to Roger Clemens’ son Kody, who made his debut with the Tigers last month. There are more than two dozen sons of big leaguers on AL and NL rosters this year.