Wimbledon player comes to aid of fainting ballboy with candy

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Quick reactions are a hallmark of being a professional tennis player and Jodie Burrage showed the Wimbledon crowd she could respond to adversity quickly. The British player noticed a ballboy who was feeling faint on the sidelines during her match so she rushed over to make sure he was OK. She first gave him a sports drink, then some nutritional gel before a spectator handed over a bag of candy. Burrage says “just tried to get him some sugar, gave him a Gatorade and a gel.” The match was stopped for about 10 minutes until the boy was helped off court. Burrage lost to Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-3.