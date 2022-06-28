Diamondbacks rally from 6-run deficit to beat Padres 7-6

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Rojas scored the winning run in the ninth inning when shortstop C.J. Abrams couldn’t handle a throw at second base, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied from a late six-run deficit to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6. Arizona trailed 6-0 after six innings, but scored four in the seventh and tied it with two more in the eighth. Taylor Rogers got the first two outs in the ninth, but gave up singles to Rojas and Ketel Marte. Christian Walker then hit a squibber to the right side and first baseman Eric Hosmer threw to second trying to get Marte. He slid hard into the bag, jarring the ball from Abrams’ grasp, and Rojas slid in safely at home to set off a wild celebration.