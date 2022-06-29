New European soccer clubs’ group gives voice to less wealthy

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — A new group for European clubs feeling isolated in soccer politics dominated by wealthy rivals has been announced. The Union of European Clubs is being created after an intense 18 months of debate and decisions on reforming UEFA competitions like the Champions League plus the failed Super League project. The new association of clubs was revealed at the Play The Game sports integrity conference in Denmark. The UEC aims to represent community-driven and middle- to lower-ranked clubs. It shapes as an alternative to the 250-member European Club Association that has key influence with UEFA.