Astros beat Yanks again, Bregman’s 2-run double keys 2-1 win

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a two RBI double early and the Houston Astros held on for a 2-1 win over the New York Yankees Thursday night. The Yankees were in town for just one game to make up part of a series that was scrapped because of the lockout. They’ll complete the series with a doubleheader here July 21. Thursday’s game completes a stretch for the Astros of nine straight games against New York teams. Houston went 3-2 against the Yankees and swept four games with the Mets.