Ex-agent: Braves fostering ‘false narrative’ about Freeman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former agent of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman says his ex-team, the Atlanta Braves, is presenting a “false narrative” about the first baseman’s departure in March. Freeman was in tears in Atlanta last week when he returned to the city where he had played his entire career. His former agent, Casey Close, says the Braves are falsely suggesting that he failed to communicate a contract offer to Freeman, who signed with the Dodgers in mid-March. That deal came three days after the Braves signed All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from Oakland.