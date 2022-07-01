Venus’ mixed doubles bid at Wimbledon ‘inspired by Serena’

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Inspired by her sister’s comeback, Venus Williams made one of her own at Wimbledon. She and partner Jamie Murray won a mixed doubles that was the first in any tennis discipline for the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion in more than 10 months. They defeated Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3 in a first-round match on No. 1 Court. The 42-year-old Williams says “(entering) was definitely super last minute. Just inspired by Serena.” Serena Williams played her first match in a year on Tuesday night on Centre Court, losing to Harmony Tan.