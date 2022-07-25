Chiefs report to camp without longtime club cornerstones

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Tyreek Hill didn’t walk into Kansas City Chiefs camp Monday. Neither did Tyrann Mathieu. And how the Chiefs replace two of the cornerstones of their four straight trips to the AFC title game will largely affect whether their division run of dominance continues this season. In Hill’s case, the Chiefs signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling while drafting Skyy Moore as replacements. And for Mathieu, they signed Justin Reid and drafted Bryan Cook and Nazeeh Johnson. Whether any of it works will be decided beginning Wednesday with the first full-squad workout of training camp.

