Future Dodger? Juan Soto, lowly Nats cool off LA in 4-1 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Juan Soto’s RBI triple capped a four-run fifth inning and the lowly Washington Nationals defeated the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1. The loss snapped the Dodgers’ winning streaks of 11 in a row at home and eight in a row overall. Soto was greeted by chants of “Future Dodger,” the same thing he heard during last week’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. His name is part of trade rumors swirling ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. The Dodgers got a solo homer from Trayce Thompson.

