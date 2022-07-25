Minnesota adds freshman forward Betts after reclassification
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman forward Kadyn Betts will join Minnesota’s basketball program this season. He moved up his high school graduation. The 6-foot-8 product of Pueblo, Colorado, was originally a 2023 recruit before his reclassification. Betts averaged 22.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game and led the state in double-doubles. He was a team captain, a straight-A student and the junior class president in his final year at Central High School. Betts will be one of five incoming freshmen joining three transfers on the roster for Minnesota.