Minnesota adds freshman forward Betts after reclassification

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman forward Kadyn Betts will join Minnesota’s basketball program this season. He moved up his high school graduation. The 6-foot-8 product of Pueblo, Colorado, was originally a 2023 recruit before his reclassification. Betts averaged 22.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game and led the state in double-doubles. He was a team captain, a straight-A student and the junior class president in his final year at Central High School. Betts will be one of five incoming freshmen joining three transfers on the roster for Minnesota.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.