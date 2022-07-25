Padres LHP MacKenzie Gore pulled with apparent injury

DETROIT (AP) — San Diego Padres left-hander MacKenzie Gore left a game against the Detroit Tigers with an apparent injury. Gore, a 23-year-old recently shifted to the bullpen, relieved starter Sean Manaea during the fourth inning. He threw 35 pitches and got four outs before walking off the field with a trainer. Gore averaged 92.7 mph on his fastball Monday, down more than 2 mph from his season average. He was charged with two runs, both on a homer by Jeimer Candelario. A first-round draft pick in 2017, Gore had ranked among the game’s top pitching prospects since but didn’t debut in the majors until this season.

