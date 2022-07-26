Darnold not bitter over Mayfield trade, welcomes competition

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — If Sam Darnold is bitter about the Carolina Panthers’ decision to trade for Baker Mayfield, he’s doing a great job of hiding his feelings. Darnold said Tuesday he welcomes the competition at quarterback. He says he believes the competition will be a good thing for the team. Coach Matt Rhule views the quarterback situation as an open competition as the Panthers prepare to begin practice on Wednesday. Rhule said he wasn’t ready to discuss how he plans to divide up reps at practice until after he has a chance to meet with his quarterbacks. Nor would he put a timetable on when he hopes to announce a starter.

