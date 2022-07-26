Devils sign D Jonas Siegenthaler for 5 years, $17 million

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to a five-year, $17 million contract extension starting next season. General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing, saying the Swiss defenseman would make an annual average of $3.4 million with the two biggest paychecks in the first two years of the extension. Siegenthaler set career highs last season in games played (70), assists (13), points (14), shots (92), and in all-time, on-ice metrics. The 25-year-old led New Jersey defensemen in hits and ranked second in blocked shots. He was acquired from Washington in April 2021 for a draft pick.

