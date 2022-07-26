Giants LB Ojulari unable to practice with hamstring injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants leading sacker Azeez Ojulari is going to miss the start of training camp because of a non-football related hamstring injury. Hours after players started reporting to camp Tuesday, the team announced Ojulari was put on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Giants also said wide receiver Sterling Shepard, center Nick Gates and tackle Matt Peart would start the season on the active/physically unable to perform list because of injuries sustained last season. A second-round draft choice last year, Ojulari set a franchise rookie record with eight sacks. He played in all 17 games, starting 13.

