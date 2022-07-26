Ian Darke to broadcast for Fox during this year’s World Cup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ian Darke will call play-by-play for Fox at this year’s World Cup after working the 2010 and 2014 tournaments for ESPN. Darke becomes the third play-by-play commentator announced by Fox for this year’s tournament, to be played in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, after John Strong and Jacqui Oatley. Darke broadcast for Britain’s Sky Sports from 1992-2002 and worked for ESPN ahead of the 2010 tournament in South Africa, then was hired by ESPN that September as its lead soccer commentator.

