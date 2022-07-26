Jets open camp with playoffs a ‘realistic goal’ this season
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There’s optimism among the New York Jets as they head into training camp. It’s all talk right now for a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs in 11 seasons which is the NFL’s longest active drought. But the Jets believe this season could truly be different. Linebacker C.J. Mosley says the playoffs are a realistic goal and his teammates believe he’s on to something. With several new playmakers on offense and defense there’s a new vibe throughout the team as they prepare to open training camp with the goal of getting back to the postseason.