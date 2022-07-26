LEADING OFF: Mets aces Scherzer, deGrom pitch far apart

Mets star pitchers Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are both set to start, albeit not in the same ballpark. Scherzer faces the Yankees on Wednesday night in the wrapup of this two-game Subway Series at Citi Field. The Yanks got off to a fast start Tuesday night when Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 38th home run in the first inning and Anthony Rizzo followed with a homer. DeGrom is scheduled to make what could be his final minor league rehab start when he pitches for Triple-A Syracuse. The two-time NL Cy Young Award hasn’t thrown in the majors since July 7, 2021.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.