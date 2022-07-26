Thiem advances at Generali Open, Sonego loses

KUTZBUEHL, Austria (AP) — Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, made a victorious return to the Generali Open by defeating Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the tournament he won in 2019. The 28-year-old Austrian returned in March from a long-term wrist injury and has shown signs of his previous form by reaching the quarterfinals in Bastad and the semifinals in Gstaad before playing his first match in Kitzbühel since his title three years ago. Thiem will face an unexpected opponent next in fellow Austrian Sebastian Ofner, a qualifier who stunned 10th-seeded Richard Gasquet of France 1-6, 7-5, 7-5. Other first-round winners were seventh-seeded Pedro Martinez and fellow Spaniard Pablo Andujar.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.