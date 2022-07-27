A’s, Irvin beat Astros 4-2 for 1st series sweep of season

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Cole Irvin allowed four hits over seven innings and the Oakland Athletics beat Houston Astros 4-2 for their first winning sweep in 32 series this season. Oakland, an AL-worst 38-63, won three in a row from AL West-leading Houston and has won six of its last eight against the Astros. Houston was swept in a series for the first time since last Sept. 24-26, also at Oakland. Yordan Álvarez hit his 29th homer. Stephen Vogt and Stephen Piscotty homered on back-to-back fastballs in the second from Cristian Javier. Tony Kemp had three hits, including an RBI double.

